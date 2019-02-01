Catholic World News

February 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Rome Reports

CWN Editor's Note: Ali Bin Samikh al-Marri chairs the National Committee of Human Rights, a government-appointed commission in the Middle Eastern nation.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!