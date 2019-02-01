Catholic World News

Czech parliament passes bill to tax church compensation payments

February 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Deutsche Welle

CWN Editor's Note: “A 2012 law in the Czech Republic allowing religious orders to recover assets seized by the Communists after 1948 was widely seen as a major step towards reconciliation between church and state,” according to the report. “However, parliament has now passed a bill proposed by the present-day Communist Party that would tax any financial compensation, causing widespread anger.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!