Catholic World News
Philippines: cathedral bombing suspect evades arrest; aide killed in raid
February 01, 2019
» Continue to this story on ABS-CBN News
CWN Editor's Note: On January 27, terrorists attacked the cathedral in Jolo during Sunday Mass.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!