Former communist agents charged with framing Blessed Jerzy Popieluszko
February 01, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: The Polish priest (profile) was martyred in 1984 and beatified in 2010.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
