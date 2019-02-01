Catholic World News

EU bishops discuss impact of new data privacy regulation on the Church

February 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In enforcing the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), EU regulators have levied fines against Google, Facebook, Equifax, and other companies.

