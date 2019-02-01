Catholic World News

As Brexit nears, Church leaders have concerns about future

February 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are only seven or eight weeks from the proposed date of exit,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland. “I wonder: are we really thinking enough about the impact on people on the ground?”

