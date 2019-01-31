Catholic World News

Virginia governor defends proposal allowing abortion during childbirth

January 31, 2019

Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam has defended a legislative proposal that would allow for abortion up to and even during childbirth. If the child were born alive, the governor said: “The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

