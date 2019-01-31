Catholic World News

1 million Christians have fled Iraq, Patriarch reports

January 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: More than one million Christians have left Iraq in the early years of the 21st century, according to Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako. The Christian population of Iraq was about 1.4 million at the start of the century; today it is estimated at about 250,000.

