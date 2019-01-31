Asia Bibi expected to leave Pakistan soon
January 31, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Asia Bibi is expected to leave Pakistan shortly, after the country’s highest court confirmed its earlier ruling that she was improperly convicted on blasphemy charges. Negotiations with the government to allow for her release have been complicated by threats from Islamic militants, as well as by false reports that she has already left the country.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: chady -
Jan. 31, 2019 11:05 AM ET USA
Thanks be to God that she and her family are now free to leave the country. However, it does not alter the fact that the remaining Christian minority will still suffer the same unjust treatment and threats to their lives and welfare.