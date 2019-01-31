Catholic World News

Asia Bibi expected to leave Pakistan soon

January 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Asia Bibi is expected to leave Pakistan shortly, after the country’s highest court confirmed its earlier ruling that she was improperly convicted on blasphemy charges. Negotiations with the government to allow for her release have been complicated by threats from Islamic militants, as well as by false reports that she has already left the country.

