Catholic World News

Pope issues video message before visit to UAE

January 31, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message to the people of the United Arab Emirates, released prior to his visit there, Pope Francis paid tribute to “a land that seeks to be a model of coexistence, human fraternity and encounter between diverse civilizations and cultures.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!