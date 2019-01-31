Catholic World News

Venezuelan cardinal: Maduro should step down

January 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino, the retired Archbishop of Caracas, told the ACI Prensa news agency that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should step down. The cardinal said that Maduro’s resignation would be the proper response to the call for peace made by Pope Francis, adding that “his administration has been absolutely harmful for the Venezuelan people.” The Venezuelan bishops have condemned the leftist Maduro’s rule as illegitimate, while Pope Francis has carefully avoided taking sides in the country’s conflict.

