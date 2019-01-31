Catholic World News

Asia Bibi will soon join daughters in Canada, bishop says

January 31, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: A Canadian bishop—who “asked to remain anonymous so that would-be assassins could not begin looking for Bibi in his diocese”—said that the freed Pakistani Catholic woman will soon join her daughters in Canada.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!