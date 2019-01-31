Catholic World News

Abu Sayyaf is responsible for cathedral bombing, Philippine president says

January 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Abu Sayyaf is a Philippine jihadist group affiliated with ISIS. The January 27 attack took place in Jolo, a city of 125,000 whose population is 99% Muslim.

