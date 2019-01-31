Catholic World News

Venezuela: pro-Maduro crowd attacks parishioners during Mass

January 31, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: The attack, reported by the president of the episcopal conference, took place in Maracaibo, the nation’s second-largest city.

