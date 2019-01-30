Catholic World News

Pope’s February trip will be first visit to Arabian peninsula

January 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: When he travels to the United Arab Emirates, February 3 to 5, Pope Francis will be the first Roman Pontiff to visit the Arabian peninsula.

