Catholic World News

Iowa’s ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion law ruled unconstitutional

January 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A judge ruled that the law “is violative of both the due process and equal protection provisions of the Iowa Constitution.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!