Clergy child abuse reporting laws uneven across the US

January 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas and West Virginia specifically deny the clergy-penitent privilege in child abuse cases,” according to the report.

