Church in Bangladesh celebrates 500th anniversary of evangelization

January 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Portuguese came mainly for business, but they also brought with them the faith in Christ,” said Archbishop Moses Costa of Chittagong. The South Asian nation of 159 million is now 89% Muslim and 10% Hindu.

