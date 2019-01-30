Catholic World News

Myanmar’s cardinal deplores proposed Chinese-funded dam

January 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Maung Bo described the Irrawaddy River (map) as “the sacred mother of every Myanmar people ... She is our hope, she is our destiny ... This river is the most sacred symbol of our nation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!