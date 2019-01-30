Catholic World News

Influential journal publishes Pope’s ‘Letters of Tribulation’

January 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 1987, Father Jorge Mario Bergoglio, SJ, wrote a preface to a book of letters, written by Jesuit superiors between 1758 and 1831, concerning the suppression of their Society. “Lettere della tribolazione,” published by La Civiltà Cattolica with an introduction by Father Antonio Spadaro, includes the 1987 preface as well as five letters Pope Francis wrote about the abuse scandal in 2018.

