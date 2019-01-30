Catholic World News

In message to Havana conference, Pope urges fraternal civilization for authentic human promotion

January 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed his message to participants in the 4th International Conference for World Balance, which is taking place in Havana. On January 28, the conference’s coordinator paid tribute to Fidel Castro and expressed solidarity with the Sandinista regime in Nicaragua and the Maduro regime in Venezuela.

