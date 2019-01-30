Catholic World News

Catholic Schools Week celebrated across US

January 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Barber, SJ, of Oakland, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Catholic Education, offered comments for the week. Enrollment in Catholic schools has fallen from under 1.9 million last year to under 1.8 million—down from a high of 5.2 million in 1965.

