Russian Orthodox report 1,000 new parishes per year

January 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Russian Orthodox Church has reported that about 1,000 new parishes have opened each year during the 10-year leadership of Patriarch Kirill. There are now 38,000 Russian Orthodox parishes.

