Catholic World News

More pastoral support for marriage needed, Pope says

January 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on January 28 to officers of the Roman Rota, Pope Francis said that the Church should provide more careful preparation and continuing support for married couples. He stressed that “pastoral action cannot be limited to the completion of paperwork.” The Pope told the Roman Rota, the Vatican tribunal that handles marriage cases, that the witness offered by faithful married couples is “a precious pastoral help to the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!