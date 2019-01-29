Catholic World News

March for Life apologizes for condemning Covington Catholic students

January 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The March for Life has issued a statement apologizing for an earlier condemnation of pro-life marchers from Covington Catholic high school. “For our rush to judgment and initial statement based on incomplete and misleading information, we apologize,” the January 28 statement said. On January 19, Jeanne Mancini, the president of the March for Life, had described the students’ behavior as “reprehensible.” The statement promised that in the future, the group would not respond hastily to media reports: “we will not trust, we will verify.”

