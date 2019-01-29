Catholic World News

Pakistan’s top court frees Asia Bibi

January 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pakistan’s highest court has confirmed the innocence of Asia Bibi, clearing the way for her release. Meeting on January 29 under heavy security, the court rejected Islamic militants’ appeal of an earlier ruling that had overturned Bibi’s conviction on blasphemy charges. Having been jailed for nearly a decade, Asia Bibi is now expected to leave Pakistan—where she and her family have been subjected to frequent death threats—and settle in Canada.

