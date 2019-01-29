Catholic World News

Fear is fraternity’s main adversary, Vatican newspaper’s new editor says

January 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: “The Pope is not alone in facing this terrible challenge,” writes Andrea Monda. “There are also others who feel the same urgency that motivates the actions of the Vicar of Christ,” including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who (as Monda notes) recently described fear as “the best-selling brand today.”

