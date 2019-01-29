Catholic World News

Benedict XVI, German-speaking rabbis engage in unofficial discussions

January 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Earlier this month there was a quiet, behind-the-scenes visit to the Vatican’s Pontifical Commission for Religious Relations with Jews by a group of five German-speaking rabbis ... which culminated in a personal meeting and talk with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” according to the report.

