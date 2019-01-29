Catholic World News

Manhattan street given new name in honor of St. Óscar Romero

January 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Telemundo (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: With the support of a city council member, 179th Street has been co-named San Romero de America Way.

