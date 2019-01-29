Catholic World News

Pakistan blocked young Catholics from attending World Youth Day

January 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At a Pakistani airport, the immigration office prevented a group of pilgrims from traveling to Panama despite valid visas and letters from their bishops.

