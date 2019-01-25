Catholic World News

Pro-abortion groups do not reflect Catholic Church : New Mexico bishop

January 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Groups that sponsored a pro-abortion statement, claiming to represent Catholics, are “not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church in New Mexico,” Bishop John Wester of Santa Fe announced. The statement was signed by representatives of several schismatic groups, as well as “Catholics” for Free Choice.

