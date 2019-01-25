Catholic World News

Some ‘underground’ priests abandoning ministry after China-Vatican deal

January 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Some priests of the “underground” Church in China have abandoned ministry in the wake of a Vatican-Beijing agreement, the AsiaNews service reports. The priests refuse to cooperate with the government-backed Patriotic Association.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!