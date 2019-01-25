Catholic World News

Tennessee bishop: I would excommunicate Cuomo

January 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rick Stika of Knoxville, Tennessee, said on his Twitter account that he would excommunicate a governor who supported legislation similar to the bill recently enacted in New York, and he “might do it for any Catholic legislator under my jurisdiction who voted for the bill.” The bishop’s Twitter remark appeared as the Washington Post carried an account of Catholics demanding the excommunication of New York’s Governor Cuomo.

