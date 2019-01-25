Catholic World News

Pakistan’s Supreme Court restores civil validity of Christian marriages

January 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Since the 2013, some governmental bodies in Pakistan have refused to recognize or register Christian marriages.

