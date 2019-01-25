Catholic World News

In opening address in Panama, Pope pays tribute to ‘land of convocation’ and ‘land of dreams’

January 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis arrived in Panama on January 23 (video) and spent the night at the apostolic nunciature. The following morning, President Juan Carlos Varela welcomed the Pontiff at his residence, the Palacio de las Garzas (video). Pope Francis then delivered this address at the ministry of foreign affairs.

