Archbishop of Canterbury unbothered by Anglican priests becoming Catholic

January 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Archbishop of Canterbury has indicated that he is not concerned that many Anglican priests turn to the Catholic Church. “Who cares?” Archbishop Welby said in an interview with the Spectator. “I don’t mind about all that. Particularly if people go to Rome, which is such a source of inspiration.”

