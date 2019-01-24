Catholic World News

Pope has taken action against clerical abuse, Vatican Secretary of State says in interview

January 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy Father has implemented a series of concrete measures aimed at making sure that there is no room in the Church for those abuses of power and conscience,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in an interview with an Italian archdiocesan weekly. “We must fight evil with all available means, starting with a special focus on the formation of the clergy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!