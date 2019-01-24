Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights US Christian leaders’ opposition to border wall

January 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian edition, p. 1)

CWN Editor's Note: In a front page column, Fabrizio Contessa wrote that Christian leaders in the US are denouncing President Donald Trump’s call for a border wall. Contessa placed the greatest emphasis on a statement by John Dorhauer, leader of the United Church of Christ, which Contessa characterized as “one of the most active and well-known United States reformed communities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!