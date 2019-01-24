Catholic World News

En route to Panama, Pope Francis pays tribute to late journalist

January 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Alexej Bukalov, Rome correspondent of the TASS news agency, was “a man of great humanity ... a man who was capable of making a synthesis in the style of Dostoevsky,” the Pope told journalists on the flight to Panama.

