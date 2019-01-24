Catholic World News

‘Have the courage to be saints,’ archbishop preaches at World Youth Day’s opening Mass

January 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1956 and appointed archbishop of Panamá in 2010, Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa Mendieta, OSA, preached the homily at the opening Mass of the 2019 World Youth Day.

