Catholic World News

Europe’s Christian leaders support ‘radical hospitality’ in response to refugee crisis

January 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on Conference of European Churches

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of the Conference of European Churches (which includes Orthodox and Protestant communities) and the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences issued this joint statement. They said they “find hope in Christian communities that practice radical hospitality,” in a Europe where “social and economic inequalities persist and grow, refugees arrive unwelcomed at our borders, and entire communities are excluded and marginalized.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!