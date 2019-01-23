Catholic World News

Most US bishops do not foresee ordination of female deacons

January 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Most American bishops would ordain women as deacons if the Vatican authorized that option, according to a study by Georgetown’s Center for the Applied Research in the Apostolate. However, only a minority of American bishops believe that the ordination of female deacons is possible, and an even smaller minority believe that the Vatican will approve such ordinations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!