Church-state clash in Fiji over principals for Catholic schools

January 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Church leaders in Fiji have threatened to shut down all of the nation’s Catholic schools, in protest against the government’s move to appoint non-Catholic principals. The government has said that the appointments are based on merit, and the Catholic schools have the option to exist as private institutions.

