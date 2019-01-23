Catholic World News

Senate passes resolution condemning religious tests for federal officials

January 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In December, Senators Kamala Harris of California and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii grilled a judicial nominee on his membership in the Knights of Columbus.

