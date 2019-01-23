Catholic World News
From worshipping rain to faith in Christ: Bangladesh’s Bawm celebrate 100 years of conversion
January 23, 2019
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: The Bawm people (population estimate: 16,000) live in Bangladesh, India, and Myanmar.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
