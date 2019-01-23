Catholic World News

Lateran basilica hosts concert in honor of Andrei Rublev

January 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Russian ambassador to the Holy See described the event in honor of the medieval icon painter (selected works) as “a great demonstration of the good relations between the Russian Federation and the Roman Catholic Church.”

