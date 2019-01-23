Catholic World News

For World Youth Day, Church in Panama wants to reveal country’s true face

January 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Panama has two faces,” said Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa Mendieta, OSA, of Panama City. “As of 2015, the richest 10% of households had incomes 37 times higher than the poorest 10% of households. These figures reveal to us the social injustice and the high degree of inequality suffered by our people.”

