Catholic World News

World Youth Day organizers expect 500,000 for Mass with Pope

January 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: As World Youth Day opens in Panama, organizers have reported that only 150,000 young people have registered for the event: a sharp drop from previous years. However they expect up to 500,000 for the closing Mass at which Pope Francis will preside on Sunday. About 12,000 participants from the US are expected.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!