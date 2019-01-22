Catholic World News

Before trip, Pope prays at St. Mary Major

January 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On the eve of his trip to Panama for World Youth Day, Pope Francis—following his usual practice—made a visit to the basilica of St. Mary Major to pray before his favorite icon of the Virgin Mary.

