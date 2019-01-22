Catholic World News

Accused priest remains active at Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith

January 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: According to the accuser, the official told her he loved her and tried to kiss her in a confessional in 2009. When she reported the incident to the Congregation in 2014, “I got a response that stated that [the official] had admitted, and had asked pardon, and was admonished,” she said.

